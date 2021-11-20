“It was a crazy, good game,” Vieira said in his post-match press conference. “I think both teams gave a different philosophy of the game, and tried to win it.

“It was a good game to watch, and at the end there is a good feeling because of the save that Vicente makes at the end. That was the biggest chance that they created in the second-half, and that was important for us to get back to London with a point.”

Vieira expressed disappointment at his side conceding set-pieces, which Burnley were able to capitalise on.

“We played well and created a lot of chances,” he said. “I think when you come back from 2-1 down and go ahead 3-2, it was good for us. We are a little bit disappointed with how we managed the game, but at the same time it shows how the team needs to grow.

“It’s about how we concede and give away those set-pieces. When you come to Burnley you expect to suffer in the air, and you have to deal with it. At times we did it well.

“We need to improve that aspect of the game – in the modern game set-pieces are so important, and we will need to spend more time in training to deal with their set-pieces.”