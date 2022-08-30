“What is important is having the feeling we did the right things,” he told Palace TV after the game. “Looking at the changes that they did in the last couple of games they played, they go to a back five or a 3-4-3 really often.

“We were clear how we wanted to defend. It’s about how you put the pressure on the ball to stop the crosses. The second point is how you defend the crosses.

“This is something that mentally we have to be better: defending in the box. You can’t have players unmarked in the box like that.”

Vieira explained that the physical side of the game was tough for both sides.

“Physically it was really challenging,” he said. “We played against a team that was well organised and were patient, and I think while the game was going on the less fresh we were.

“The game tonight became really difficult – I thought it would finish 0-0 to be honest with you. But Wilfried [Zaha] created that moment and scored that goal to really lift the players and the fans.

“We needed to defend because physically we suffered. We didn’t defend well enough after that.”

There were special words of praise for Zaha, who scored a stunning opening goal in trademark style.

“You just have to look at the smile on [Zaha’s] face after scoring that goal. He is really happy creating chances and scoring goals. It’s a happy place for him, and he is good when he plays like that.”