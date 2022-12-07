“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” he told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.

“We found the resources to get back into the game and not lose the game. We showed really good mental strength and quality.

“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta sealed a 2-2 draw for Palace, and Vieira was pleased to see his strikers on the scoresheet.

“This is what we want from them,” he said. “It’s always good when you have people in the box and when you are inside the box you have more chance of scoring goals. That will be really good for confidence.

“Being in Turkey, I didn’t know we had fans in Turkey! It’s always good to see people coming round and supporting the tam, and that’s why it was good to play a really good game against a good side.

“I hope they enjoyed the game.”