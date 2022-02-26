Vieira made three changes to the lineup against Burnley, bringing in Schlupp, Luka Milivojević and James McArthur. His decision was in part vindicated early on when Schlupp put Palace ahead, so he assessed the switches accordingly.

“You always can improve in some parts of the game,” the manager said. “We had a gameplan. The reason we played Jeff Schlupp in that position is because of his mobility to run in-behind. He managed to be in the right place and score a goal, so it’s not about team selection. It’s about how they make it really difficult for us.

“We didn’t have enough control of the game. When we had possession we didn’t create very much because we didn’t put the ball on the floor and start play. They did it quite well, putting us under pressure, and I’m disappointed. We tried in the second-half, had a couple of situations and were missing something. All credit to them.

“They worked hard in the first-half and I think physically at the end we had momentum. We had a couple of chances and situations but overall of course when you lead and score first you want to win the game. They made it really difficult for us and all credit to them.”