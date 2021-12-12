“It is about the relationship,” Vieira told Sky Sports after the game. “The atmosphere here is really special. We find the energy to score the third goal.

“We stuck together through a difficult period, but we felt the support from the fans. This is a really special football club, and the fans make the football club special.

“We know what we are capable of doing. We played some really good football in the first-half. We will enjoy the win, but we have a game that we have to work over first and to try and perform and to try and win. To play at home is a plus, especially when you look at the atmosphere today. We will be ready for the challenge.”

The fans were chanting Gallagher’s name after full-time, as his brace – including a spectacular long-range second – powered Palace to victory.

“There is still a lot to come from him,” Vieira explained. “He will need to manage his strength, and find out how is best to manage his energy. For us he’s a fantastic player to have, because is work ethic is unbelievable.

“He gives everything to his team and his teammates, and he can score goals. To have a midfielder like that who can score between 10 and 15 goals per season is important, and we’re glad to have him with us.

“I think he is really happy in our place, because this allows him to perform at this level as well. What is really extraordinary is that we talk about the 90-minutes of the game: he had been running all around the field.

“To find the energy to sore that goal, it takes a lot. It takes some quality.”