The forward said manager Patrick Vieira is "[giving] us the confidence to play and we aren’t afraid to reproduce that." Speaking post-match, Vieira shared his own insight into the team's offensive approach, discussing Benteke's recent form.

He said: "The fact he didn’t go to international level allowed him to stay and work physically so he’s in really good shape. For Christian to perform the way he did today you need to be 100% physically fit, feeling well.

"We know that every ball inside the box can be a goal. [It wasn't] just the goal he scored, I think his play and the way he got the ball, the way he combined with other players around the field was really good today."

But overall the manager focused on a frustrating performance in which his side dominated for 90 minutes and were forced to take only a point.

He said it's "difficult to ask more from my players," but admitted the south Londoners needed to be more clinical to ensure victory.