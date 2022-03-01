“It was a really good experience for him,” Vieira said in his post-match press conference. “I think he did some really good stuff. He showed his potential.

“We have to support him and keep working with him. You could see that he was really nervous because he didn’t allow himself to go forward as much as he likes to do. That is part of developing young players as well.

“There is a platform there to develop him. Being there in games like that and in the first-team dressing room will give him that confidence to work as a player.”

Vieira was full of praise for Jairo Riedewald, who made his first appearance in some time off the substitutes bench, scoring the winner.

“It’s been tough [for Jairo],” Vieira admitted. “It’s been really difficult. It’s not easy for a player not to be in the group or not to be in the squad, but he’s been a real professional. He’s always kept his head up, he has worked hard and waited for his chances.

“Today he came on the field when the team really needed him to score that goal, to perform and to bring his energy. He did it really well.

“That is an example of what I want from the players. We have a squad where anyone can play, so I want them to make it hard for me to choose the starting XI.

“That is what Jairo did today: he was rewarded for his hard work.”

Despite progressing to the quarter-finals, Vieira says his team must improve if they are to go further in the competition.

“It is a really exciting period,” he said. “It is one step before Wembley. We are pleased and happy to go to the next round, but I was really disappointed with how we played today.

“We didn’t use the ball, we didn’t create chances and we didn’t defend well as a team. If we want to go further we will need to play better.”

“We have to be conscious of details in the game, and we have to play every single game like it’s the last one. I want us to be more determined in every game, working well and playing well to allow us to win more football matches.”