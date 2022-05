“Our front players are working harder out of possession and that gives us more solidity. What’s important for us is to keep being demanding… this is something we improved and still want to improve because there are some details we can do better.

“[The way to improve] is to keep practising in training and trying to put the best team and players out to create those chances. Today as well we didn’t play especially well in the last third and of course we have to and need to improve because when we have possession we need to be more dangerous and create more chances.

“It’s about having the right balance and trying to win football matches. We should score goals and on the other side when suffering we need to be more solid. We have a better understanding about what we want to do. We have to be more clinical or accept the dominance of the opposition and defend. We’ve accepted that better.”