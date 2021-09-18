Palace looked bright and spirited throughout the afternoon, creating a range of chances and at times playing some encouraging football.

Vieira suggested the scoreline was a cruel one, but made no excuses for conceding.

Here’s what he said in his post-match press conference:

“I think losing 3-0 is quite difficult and severe [given] the number of chances we created or the situations we created. We were really poor defending set pieces and you can’t concede three goals on set pieces at Anfield if you want to take something from the game.

“There were a couple of occasions where I believe the decisions didn’t go our way but the frustration isn’t about that.

“There are a lot of parts of the game we need to work on to improve. Against Spurs we did really well on set pieces but we have to spend more time working on that. There were a lot of chances we created but our decision making in the last 30 yards wasn’t good enough today to score those goals.