“It’s just Luka didn’t train this week,” he explained in his pre-match interview. “I was really happy with Cheikhou’s week. We have to be really compact, we have to break them in the counter-attack because we know if will be really difficult to have possession.

“We will have to work well, and we will have to work hard to stay in the game.

“I think we have to be brave. We see so many different teams coming and having different approaches. It’s always difficult to come to the Etihad and impose yourself. We have to be brave and respect our game plan, and make it really difficult for them.

“I believe that if we believe in ourselves, if we be really brave, we will give them trouble.”