New signing Marc Guehi could make his first appearance in a Palace shirt - the centre-back is available from the substitutes bench.

Cheikhou Kouyate makes his first appearance under Patrick Vieira, replacing Martin Kelly in defence.

A second-half substitute at the Banks' Stadium, Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line from the start against Ipswich, with Rob Street - who assisted Wilfried Zaha for the winner at Walsall - dropping to the bench.

You can watch all the action LIVE on Palace TV+ by clicking HERE - or click here to find out more.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Kouyate, Tomkins, Mitchell, Riedewald, McArthur, Schlupp, Zaha, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Butland (GK), Ward, Guehi, Kelly, Hannam, Milivojevic, Wells-Morrison, Boateng, Rak-Sakyi, Street, Banks.

Ipswich Town: Hladky (GK), Vincent-Young, Penney, Nsiala, Woolfenden, Humphreys, Burns, Harper, Pigott, Norwood, Fraser.

Subs: Holy, Bonagen, Armin, Ndaba, Clements, Nwabuele, Alexander, Mealy, Ward, Dobra, Bonne, Jackson.