“I think we've always been clear about how we want to play the game," he said in his pre-Leeds press conference. “We know there are a cuple of parts of the game we can improve on as a team. Obviously the game against Aston Villa wasn't good enough, and we know the parts of the game we need to work on to improve. We didn't do enough against Villa to get a result.

"Overall I’m really happy with the approach to the games. When you go to Arsenal or to Manchester City, you are always going to concede chances."

“It’s really difficult to go away from home, perform for 90 minutes and not concede a goal. We want to play on the front foot, we want to score goals, and I think the players enjoy it as well.

“It’s about understanding the moment between the offensive moments, and the defensive moments. I think if we manage to defend well on set-pieces, we will concede less goals. In the open play, we manage to do well, not conceding so many chances. Obviously the balance has to be right between attack and defence.”

Despite the quick turnaround after defeat at Selhurst Park at the weekend, Vieira hopes to see an improvement at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

“What we want to do is find the right balance,” he explained. “At the moment, when you look at the goals conceded, the majority come in set-pieces and the majority comes in the second contact. This is a massive improvement we have to make if we want to win football matches.

“We don’t have time to work on that on the field, but we can use images and talk to players about their role and their responsibility at set-pieces.

“It’s always good to clarify at some points, for everyone to understand that when there is a set-piece we have to be more focused and more determined, and we have to change our mindset.

“Set-pieces have always been important in the game. Big games are sometimes decided by set-pieces, and maybe we didn’t spend enough time on that, and we need to be sure we are improving and getting better.