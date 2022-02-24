“[Tayo] is a young talent,” Vieira said in his pre-match interview. “Since I’ve been at the club I have heard a lot of praise about him.

“The coaches in the Academy have been doing a fantastic job with the young players that we had. There is an opportunity, and there is no reason why he shouldn’t play.

“He is going to be surrounded by players of experience, and I'm really looking forward to the game.”

Vieira says that home advantage could prove crucial tonight, but that his side are focused on tonight alone.

“That is the biggest mistake that we can make,” he explained. “Thinking about the next round before playing the game tonight. We know how challenging it will be.

“We have to be ready for it, we have to play the game as best as we can to go to the next round. It’s going to be tough, it’s going to be difficult, and we have to be at our best to go through to the next round.

“Being at home is a huge advantage, of course, when you hear how our fans can have an impact on our game. It’s a tie at home and we don’t have any excuses to not perform today.”