“Straight away I think [Gerrard] had an impact on how to organise the team, and he had some really good results. But Villa is part of those big clubs in this country.

“It will be challenging, and I hope he will be successful because when you look at players we used to play against and who decide to go into management, you wish them all the best and hope they can be successful.”

In his first season in the Premier League, Vieira has been nominated for Premier League Manager of the Season, as well as Young Player of the Season nominations for Conor Gallagher and Tyrick Mitchell.

“It’s good – it’s always good to be nominated in this kind of award,” he said. “To be nominated, everything has to go well. The club has to perform, the players have to perform, and it’s good for showing what you have achieved in the season.

“[Conor and Tyrick] have been really good this season. They have been playing week-in, week-out, performing really well. Both of them have been called up to England so that is a massive step forward.

“It’s good for the club as well because it shows that we’ve been doing some good stuff this season, and to have two players nominated is good for the club.”

However, Vieira’s focus has now turned squarely to the remaining games this season.

“It’s for us to finish the season well and to look at ourselves and say we maximised the potential of the team and we are where we want to be,” he said. “It would be a really good achievement for the football club to finish in the top 10 with the summer we went through.

“After that, it’s about how we can improve ourselves and which couple of players we can bring in to improve the club.

“It’s just finishing these three games as best as we can, and then after we have to analyse the parts of the game we have to improve. At the minute is not the right time to talk about [the season as a whole].

“What we want to do as a football club is challenge ourselves to improve, the players want to challenge themselves to improve. We have to work well, be ambitious but we will summarise the season at the right time.”