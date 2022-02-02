“Wilfried is an important player for us,” Vieira said in his pre-match interview. “Obviously he was at the Africa Cup of Nations. He did a couple of training [sessions] with the team and he was good. It’s good to have him back and he is ready to start the game.

Vieira emphasised that Zaha’s presence can only boost the side if they play as a unit.

“We need a team performance,” he explained. “We have quality up front. To perform at the level we want, they have to do it with the team and the support of the team. If we want to get something from the games we have to play well and we have to play as a team.

“There is no easy game in the Premier League. It’s a tough place to come. Yes, [Norwich] are having a good run – they have a lot of confidence. We have prepared and we have to be ready for it.”

The midfield could be a crucial area for both sides this evening, with Vieira hoping his midfield trio of Will Hughes, Conor Gallagher and Jeffrey Schlupp can continue their positive run of form.

“Tactically it will be really important for both teams to try and control the ball and try and dominate,” he said. “The formation we have used has been quite successful in the last games we’ve played.

“We know what to expect. We have spoken during the week about their strengths, but their weaknesses as well. We have to play with confidence and belief to try and score goals.”