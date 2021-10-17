Andersen has missed a short run of matches lately as he returned to fitness, and Milivojevic was not named in the squad against Everton recently.

Discussing the squad's fitness, Vieira said: "Joachim started training with the team so will be in the squad tomorrow. Luka is feeling better so will be in the squad as well. The only one injured at the moment is Macca [James McArthur]."

As the team enter the Christmas period they are in the middle of nine matches in 36 days. Vieira cautioned that he cannot make decisions based on fitness so soon after a weekend game, but that he is comfortable with the players' conditions.

"The last two days in training was about recovery," he said. "Tomorrow [Wednesday] we’ll see how players are feeling and make a decision. This morning, two days after a game, everyone’s feeling a bit stiff but there’s nothing to worry about."

Finally, the manager was keen to praise the club's backroom staff for their tireless efforts in keeping the players safe amidst rising COVID-19 infection rates.

He said: "We know that the cases are rising. With the Dr at the football club we talk about how important it is to follow the protocols. We try to make everybody aware of the cases and we communicate. The job that’s been done in the football club by the doc and his team has been good."