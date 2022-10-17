“We have a couple of players whose… names have always been on the table. Of course if we perform well as a team those players are going to have a chance to go.

“Ebs is of course one of them because he’s been playing well, scoring goals. I always believe when you build this kind of group for the World Cup you have one or two surprises, and he can be one of them.

“On the field, off the field, they are players the manager can rely upon with no problem at all.”

Another England youth player, Malcolm Ebiowei, who has represented the Under-16s and Under-20s, may have his eye on the World Cup one day having stepped up to the Premier League this season.

Asked how the teenage midfielder is faring and what he needs to keep improving, Vieira said: “Malcolm is a young player and needs to understand the roles and responsibilities when you are in the Premier League. He is still learning, learning the game.

“He will get time but at the moment it’s a little bit frustrating for him because he wants to play but other players around him are doing well so it makes it a little bit more difficult for him.”

