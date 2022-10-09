Asked to elaborate on comments made at the Best of Africa evening, in which Zaha presented Vieira with an award, Vieira said: "People have the wrong perception of Wilfried. When you spend time with him he’s not what people think he is. He has a good heart, is caring, he wants to do well and wants the football club to do well. He’s passionate about the game and loves football. I don’t think people have the right perception of him.
"He may not help himself, at the same time, but... when you sit down with him and spend time with him you see a different side of him.
"He’s important not just for my plans but for the football club. He’s a strong figure here and he’s been performing as well... he’s performed for the football club for the last couple of years."