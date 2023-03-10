The Eagles are without a Premier League win since the turn of the year, albeit having been handed a fixture list in which they have faced a challenging eight of the 11 teams above them in the current table, and none below.

Preparing to face title challengers Manchester City and Arsenal – as well as eight-placed Brighton – all in the space of eight days, Vieira believes the club’s togetherness on their journey of development is their greatest strength.

Asked about the role of the supporters at Selhurst Park on Saturday, the manager replied: “If I say to you ‘this is when we need the fans’, it sounds like the fans have never been there – for me, the fans have always responded.

“We had some bad games, like the one against Fulham, and the fans stayed until the end of the game and were behind the players. I remember last time we played City at home, we managed to get a point, and the fans were unbelievable.

“I don’t have any doubt about the atmosphere tomorrow. For us, it will be important to give the fans what they expect, which means playing with a lot of enthusiasm and playing with a lot of determination. The more we show that, the more the fans will give us – there is no doubt about it.

“[Dealing with difficult runs] is about always being clear about your principles and how you want to approach and play the game. The important factor is always sticking together in the good, and in the bad, periods.

“It’s important for me that the players understand we are all part of what we are trying to do, and the club to understand that we are all one – the fans, the club, the players – and this, for me, is the most important criteria.

“Then, there’s what I’m seeing every day from the players: there is a togetherness I’ve always loved, and I still see around the players. I see them working every day, and I see them wanting to do the right things to win games. We’ve been a little bit unlucky lately, as well.

“If we keep that kind of togetherness from the top to bottom, we will come through those kind of things, because we went through those kind of situations last year [and we turned it around].”

As well as their togetherness, Vieira believes his players will approach the week with another key ingredient: fearlessness.

The manager added: “Something that I’m sure about the group of players I have is that there’s no fear. There’s no fear at all.

“There is excitement to face one of the great teams in the Premier League, and it will be a challenging week for us when you look at City, Brighton and Arsenal – but it is a challenge we want to face.

“We have to prepare ourselves for it. Then, what will dictate the results will be our performances.

“It’s important to have experienced players around those young players to manage as well, because you need to understand the situation. It’s not fear, but being conscious that it’s important for us to turn those performances – that luck to our side – to allow ourselves to win those games.”