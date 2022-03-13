Zaha has already scored a record-equalling 11 goals this season, hitting the landmark with three fewer appearances than his last highest-scoring season, 2020/21.

Vieira said he’s pleased with the No.11’s performances and highlighted his value to the team, but stressed that he is still demanding more.

“This is the strength of the squad,” he said in his pre-Leicester City press conference, “to count on the ability of the squad to get results. Wilfried is a massively important player for us and we are strong with Wilfried on the team.

“In every team in the league you have a player who can make a difference and Wilfried is one of those. I’m glad he’s playing well, creating chances and scoring goals and in a really good period at the moment.

“[The way to motivate him] is to challenge him. There is a lot more he can do for the team. He’s working hard, creating chances, scoring goals, and I’m really happy with his performances at the moment. The challenge is the same for him as the rest of the players: to maintain those performances.”