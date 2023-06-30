Smiles were aplenty in Beckenham once again as the likes of Vicente Guaita, Tyrick Mitchell, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Philippe Mateta were all put through their first paces of 2023/24.

The tests were designed to provide snapshots of players’ fitness at this moment in time, and will form the basis for physical assessments made later in the season.

You can see the best action shots from the first day back – including the first sanps of our stunning new 23/24 training kit – in the photo gallery below!