Commenting on how he and his fellow Development prospects are looking to negotiate the first-team's injury crisis, the 18-year-old said: "It’s disappointing that there are a lot of injuries and it’s sort of giving us young ones opportunities to travel with the squad, to get minutes. There are chances for us lot so we’ve just got to be prepared for it.

"The fans have been really good to me. They’ve been supporting me ever since I’ve been playing in the Academy so today to get my first start and sort of pay them back with hard work is a plus."

Pierrick became the second-youngest player to make a Premier League debut for the club when he took Martin Kelly's place against Norwich City on Wednesday. Against Derby, he played 72 minutes and tested the Rams with the game's first chance.

You can watch Pierrick's full interview along with the managers' press conferences and full highlights of the Derby clash by heading to Palace TV. To do so, either click here or 'Palace TV' within the app.