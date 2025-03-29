Palace produced a clinical performance at Craven Cottage for our second win at the venue is as many months. Ebere Eze opened the scoring with a wonderful solo effort, before further goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Eddie Nketiah completed a perfect afternoon.

But the Eagles needed to stay strong defensively during a tough opening 20 minutes in which Fulham started fast and created the better chances.

Thankfully Guéhi and his defensive colleagues stayed strong, laying the foundation for Eze to turn the momentum of the tie, as Palace picked up a superb quarter-final victory.

"If I'm honest Fulham were on top in the first 20 minutes," Guéhi told ITV Sport. "But we showed good resilience in that time, we dug deep, stuck together, and we got our rewards.

"And that's what we expected of him, that's what we love from him. I tell him every day he's one of the best, but it's not about saying it, it's about showing it, and he did that today.

"Big credit to the manager and the staff [for the organisation] we work on it [defensive shape] every day, making sure we're set up in the right way.

"I think we're all leaders on the pitch as well when it comes to communicating and making sure people are organised, and that resilience and character on the pitch, which is what we need."