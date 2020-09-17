"We are starting to get players back from injury," Hodgson said. "Mamadou Sakho, of course, is the latest to be able to take part in training sessions. Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham took part in today’s training session, albeit with Connor it was more modified than with Christian.

"We hope also that Jaïro Riedewald will train tomorrow – he didn’t train with the first-team today – but we hope he will tomorrow having recovered from the injury he picked up last week.

"In terms of fitness of players, we are in a much healthier position than we have been in some time."

Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Patrick van Aanholt and Nathan Ferguson are still unavailable.