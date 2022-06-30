Read their full analysis of Palace's young sensation below:

Crystal Palace should feel optimistic Michael Olise will make significant progress in his second full season as a Premier League player.

The talented 20-year-old, who joined from Reading in the summer of 2021, made a positive impression for during what was an injury-disrupted debut campaign at Selhurst Park.

Olise only featured for 1,138 minutes, exactly one third of the season, but during his time on the pitch he displayed high levels of technical ability.

A forward's delight

Cutting in from the right to deliver a stream of teasing crosses, Olise's quality shone when he was fit and available to perform for Patrick Vieira's side.

He plays with his head up and this provides him with the vision to see where team-mates are inside the penalty area.

Using his talented left foot to great effect, he delivered two Premier League goals and five assists last term. This averaged out at 0.4 assists per 90 minutes, which placed Olise fifth in the top-flight rankings.

Average assists 21/22