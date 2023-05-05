The Eagles go into Saturday's game hoping to make it back-to-back London derby victories, as well as consolidate their place in 11th in the Premier League table.
Crystal Palace will be looking to further their fine run of form against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, having trained this week in sunny conditions in south London.
