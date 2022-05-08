Did you notice?

Palace legend Geoff Thomas was back in SE25 for this game, addressing fans pre-match and at half-time as he continues to raise awareness of his upcoming Tour de France for Cure Leukaemia.

He also spent time with the squad at training on Thursday afternoon and presented Wilfried Zaha with his Player of the Month award. You can donate to support Geoff's efforts here.

Joining Thomas at half-time was boxer and Palace fan, Craig Richards. Richards is a light-heavyweight titleholder born in Croydon, who also spoke with fans pre-match and at half-time.