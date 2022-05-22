You can read what he said in full below.

"It [winning] was really important for us. We really wanted to finish the really good season with a win and I can’t tell you how proud I am of the players. I really enjoyed working every single day with them. This is a really good group of professional players and to deal with them on and off the field was really easy.

"The message is really clear and really simple. It’s been a really good season. I think we have to recognise the really hard work from the staff, from the technical department to the press office, medical staff, we’ve been working really well and I think they deserve a lot of credit.

"Of course what is important is I strongly believe there is a really good identity at the club. There is a really strong relationship between you guys and the players and this is important to maintain. We had really good success at home because of the support you gave to us game after game.

"I will keep it really short but you can be really proud of the players. I talk about their professionalism but their desire to compete every single day, the work they’ve been doing in training to challenge themselves, to work hard and work well. You guys can be really proud of the players.

"Of course, with the staff, with the players, I want to thank you very much for your support. You’ve been unbelievable and it was a new experience for me. I loved every single home game but the away games you’ve [also] been supporting the team. So thank you for your support and we’ll see you all next season with a higher ambition."