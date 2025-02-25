Richards’ team have been in outstanding form on the road, unbeaten now in their last nine Premier League away matches (featuring a club-record five consecutive away clean sheets), but – despite creating plenty of chances in their recent outings in SE25 – have struggled to match those exploits at home.

With Aston Villa up next at Selhurst Park on Tuesday night (19:30 GMT, tickets available here), Richards has challenged the team to find the difference this time around.

“I think we've had pretty decent away form in the last few weeks and hopefully we can bring that into our home form,” the United States international said.

“I think it's just coincidence. Even when we play at home, we keep some of the same values that we've had in away trips, but it's just that one percent that makes a difference.

“For some reason we’ve figured it out in the away trips, and now we have to bring it to the home games.”

On Palace’s latest clean sheet, away to Fulham on Saturday, Richards noted: “People like to praise the defence and goalies but it starts from top to bottom.

“Also, in training, we work really hard on keeping teams to a limited amount of shots and goals and so I think it carries on into the weekend. I don't think they actually had a shot on target in the whole match.”

Richards has now started each of Palace’s last 10 matches, keeping six clean sheets in that time. Should he feature in all of the club’s remaining Premier League games this season, he will surpass his best total in a Palace shirt of 30 appearances in all competitions.

“The first season was hard,” Richards reflected, having played 10 times in 2022/23. “Last season I felt like I played a good amount of minutes.

“Even at the beginning of this season, it was a bit of a struggle but I just always made sure that I worked hard and, whenever my time was to come, I just knew that I needed to be ready.”

