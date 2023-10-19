The 28-year-old moved to Palace on the final day of the summer transfer window after seven years with Arsenal, where he made 162 appearances and collected two FA Cup winners’ medals.

The centre-back has already come up against stiff opposition for gametime, however, with in-form duo Marc Guéhi and Joachim Andersen thus far selected by Roy Hodgson in the Premier League.

The experienced Holding is relishing the fight for places, however, having become accustomed to a similar situation during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Holding explained: “It’s not something that I’m not used to!

“From my time at Arsenal, we had players come in and who you’d be competing with. You have to be ready for the moments when you get chances.

“[At Palace] we have Joa and Marc in there, who are playing well and playing for their national teams, so if I can step in when needed and help the team, that’s what I’ll do.

“I’ve got that experience. I’m 28-years-old now and they’ve got quite a young team coming through at Palace. Any little things I’ve picked up from my time at Arsenal, when I’ve stepped into the changing room and had the likes of Per Mertesacker and [Laurent] Koscielny, who are leaders…

“If I can take any bits I got from them and pass them onto the lads who are a bit younger at Palace, then hopefully I’ll do that.”