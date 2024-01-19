The manager was asked about the increasing prevalence of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules in clubs' decision-making, with Everton facing a points deduction earlier in the campaign.

“The club here is well run in that respect, so I've never heard that we can't do this or we can't do that, or we've got to sell a player because of FFP [Financial Fair Play],” Hodgson said. “That's never happened during my time at the club, and that's because the club is well run.

“Whether or not the club will be able to generate the money necessary to buy a player or to facilitate the loan, that's another question. But they have done in the past, so I'll have to wait and see if that's going to be a possibility.

“If you're talking purely Crystal Palace, then the FFP doesn't enter into our thoughts at this moment in time. But if you're asking generically, do clubs have to start thinking about this, I think what's happened recently, certainly with Everton and now Nottingham Forest, and there's still a cloud hanging over the head of Manchester City and Chelsea, so it's very much a relevant topic.

“So I'm pretty certain that quite a few clubs are looking now and thinking: ‘Well, what is our financial situation like? What will happen if we make these decisions? And will it push us into a situation where we're going to be charged?’

“But as I say, that's for other clubs to worry about, not us.”

Hodgson refused to be drawn into the minutiae of the regulations, but said the rules were clear for clubs who voted them through.

“Basically, the exact question is, do you believe in rules or do you not? I mean, the rules are put in place. And as far as I understand, all the clubs signed up to those rules,” he said.

“So I guess, in a conservative way, I'd have to say: ‘Yeah, I believe in the rules’. I believe if people didn't like the rules, they should have fought harder maybe to stop the rules being put in place in the first instance.

“But they are there, the rules. This is what the Premier League has set out and the clubs have signed up for it. And I'm afraid that if you break the rules, you are in danger of being sanctioned. But then the rest of it I'm not really prepared to get into: the severity of sanctions and whether the rules are right or wrong.

“That's not my business. I mean, it's enough at my age to concentrate all my efforts on that training pitch and trying to put a team on the field and trying to prepare the team to play. I'm not really that interested in becoming a football administrator, going into the details of football administration.

“But if you want a clear answer to your question, do you believe in rules and do you believe in regulations and do you think it's good that the Premier League has put some rules and regulations in place? I'd have to say yes, I do believe that.”