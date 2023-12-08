Roy Hodgson spoke to the press ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Selhurst Park tomorrow afternoon (12:30 GMT) – check out some of his key quotes below…
On improving Palace’s form…
"We’re all in this together. It's not just the club themselves who realise that, unfortunately, with these injuries we have found ourselves a bit light in terms of the squad, light in terms of the options that are available.
“So it's not just me saying that, this is a club matter. If I were to go out and complain about it, I'm preaching to the converted.
“But we'll try and do something about it and in the meantime, what we'll do is we'll group together and we'll make certain, as we've done so often in the past, that we find a way to get out and give good performances and get some points along the way, even if the odds are stacked against us.”
January transfer window…
“We've had good loans here in the past. [Ruben] Loftus-Cheek came here on loan and played for England in the summer and was excellent. Michy Batshuayi came in one season when we were struggling a little bit to score goals and he scored goals and did extremely well for us.
“We followed Conor Gallagher on loan at Charlton and Swansea and he was doing a wonderful job for them. So I think it's just a question of who we are talking about.
“Loans per se aren't an answer to anything, players are. So let's see what players the club is able to put on the table and ask me to discuss with them and ask my opinion.
“At the moment we aren't at that point. Doug [Freedman] is preparing the possibilities and then that will be the time when I and the other members of the coaching staff come in and give our thoughts on that.
“I'd like to think that I don't come here and complain about anything. I came in to do the job for the club with the players who are here and to do the best job I could do. Without trying to appear arrogant in any way, I think that's what we're doing.
“The work we do in the coaching field, the leadership spirit we bring to it, we're doing the best job we can do. At the start of the season, everything was really hunky-dory, but then we hit a rocky patch.
“I'm afraid that during the course of a season, rocky patches are something that can happen to anybody. When they do happen, then everything gets analysed and put under the microscope.
“And one of the things under the microscope, which you're quite likely pointing out as well, what sort of players, what sort of squad have we got? What sort of backup have we got? What sort of alternatives have we got?
“But that's something which I'm confident that Steve Parish and Dougie Freedman are definitely trying to address. And at the end, then it becomes, I suppose, to player availability and whether the club has the money at that particular time to invest what they think needs to be invested.
“But again, I will work all the time at Crystal Palace for the club and the club for me is the people who employ me and I will do my best with whatever players they give me to work with. And then we'll see how that goes.”
On dealing with difficult results…
“I'm afraid the answer is [I deal with them] badly. That's the worst thing. I would love to sit here and say [otherwise], and I know a lot of young coaches watch things and they go through these horrible periods where they lose a game and not only can they not sleep but it affects their life quite drastically for a period of time.
“And I think they often look to me to say, 'well look, don't worry, you keep going, have a good career, work on your longevity, it will all sort itself out.' But I'd be lying. I suppose I'm better in terms of perspective when things are going well. But I'm every bit as bad in terms of my perspective when things are going badly. That's the fact.
“But that's me. I'm not saying that's everybody but you ask me, 'how does it affect you?' - that's how it affects me. I think when we're going well I can keep my feet on the ground a bit better and not get carried away. Like when we were doing quite well and people were saying: ‘Oh, it's going great’, I was thinking, hold on, we might get a couple of injuries, it might not go so well.
“I could envisage the situation I'm in now. This hasn't just come out of the blue: ‘How the hell can this happen?’ I could envisage that with my sense of perspective. But still, unfortunately, when it happens, that's when my perspective decides to run away and leave me.
“These are bad times, so at the moment the perspective is a little bit hard to get. Because unfortunately the more feeling of disappointment and sadness that comes when you've played Bournemouth and you're booed off the field and the game hasn't gone well, it's hard to lose that for me.
“I should be able to lose it better than I do, because [I have] been in it so long. Surely it should get a bit easier, but maybe it's a good thing that it doesn't get easier.
“Maybe when I get to that stage where it's got easier, maybe that's something telling me that I don't have the passion, the enthusiasm, the drive anymore to do the job.
“I don't feel that to be the case at all at this moment in time and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's game even though I know we might be under the caution, it might be hard for us to get a result, but I'm still looking forward to it."
On Palace supporters…
“The fans have been brilliant with me during my time here. The send-off I got when I left the club two-and-a-half years ago, the reception I got when I came back in March at the end of that season and all of this season...
“As I said, I've been spoiled and I'm the one who's been spoiled by them and by the team. The other night they did what fans are more than entitled to do. They expressed their disappointment and they expressed their unhappiness at the way the team have played. For me, that was 100% normal.
“What was abnormal was that this group of fans we've got, they don't do it very, very often. Don't forget I worked in Italy. There weren't many games in Italy where a team lost at home and the fans didn't make their feelings known. So I think there's been a bit too much drama being made about that at the moment.”