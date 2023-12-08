On dealing with difficult results…

“I'm afraid the answer is [I deal with them] badly. That's the worst thing. I would love to sit here and say [otherwise], and I know a lot of young coaches watch things and they go through these horrible periods where they lose a game and not only can they not sleep but it affects their life quite drastically for a period of time.

“And I think they often look to me to say, 'well look, don't worry, you keep going, have a good career, work on your longevity, it will all sort itself out.' But I'd be lying. I suppose I'm better in terms of perspective when things are going well. But I'm every bit as bad in terms of my perspective when things are going badly. That's the fact.

“But that's me. I'm not saying that's everybody but you ask me, 'how does it affect you?' - that's how it affects me. I think when we're going well I can keep my feet on the ground a bit better and not get carried away. Like when we were doing quite well and people were saying: ‘Oh, it's going great’, I was thinking, hold on, we might get a couple of injuries, it might not go so well.

“I could envisage the situation I'm in now. This hasn't just come out of the blue: ‘How the hell can this happen?’ I could envisage that with my sense of perspective. But still, unfortunately, when it happens, that's when my perspective decides to run away and leave me.

“These are bad times, so at the moment the perspective is a little bit hard to get. Because unfortunately the more feeling of disappointment and sadness that comes when you've played Bournemouth and you're booed off the field and the game hasn't gone well, it's hard to lose that for me.

“I should be able to lose it better than I do, because [I have] been in it so long. Surely it should get a bit easier, but maybe it's a good thing that it doesn't get easier.

“Maybe when I get to that stage where it's got easier, maybe that's something telling me that I don't have the passion, the enthusiasm, the drive anymore to do the job.

“I don't feel that to be the case at all at this moment in time and I'm really looking forward to tomorrow's game even though I know we might be under the caution, it might be hard for us to get a result, but I'm still looking forward to it."