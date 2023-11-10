On injured players…

“There's no clear understanding or clear idea of what it is actually that's bringing these injuries about. I'm sure I'm in the same boat as all those other coaches who are at the moment regarding that situation.

“We're always thinking about it, but we're really in the hands of the sports scientists to some extent. There's lots of theories knocking around, extra time and short preparation period this year. You can give a list of reasons why things are bringing about this situation, but what we have to accept is that teams are losing players.

“It's very frustrating to lose players, especially to muscle injuries, because they're the type of injuries you hope that with your warming up and with the type of training you do and your program, you can prevent.

“But it's quite clear, as you were rightly pointing out, that we aren't succeeding that well with that at the moment. I'm pretty certain that we will hear more from the people who are experts on muscle injuries why perhaps that's happening."

On the January transfer window…

“I think all clubs in the Premier League will be looking in the January transfer window to see if there's anything they can do, or any players they can add, which will give them a better chance of finishing the season well.

“I don't think we'll be in any different position to that, but that's work which is always in progress. Doug Freedman works ceaselessly really, trying to look at players, look at opportunities, as does Steve Parish. So I'm confident that if there's something that can be done in the January window, they'll do it. But everything has to be also within the club's means and this is the equation they have to balance at all times.”

On long-term progress…

“To be the best you can be, I think that’s an easy aspiration. Fans would always like to see their team at the top of the league, of course they would. But fans are a very varied bunch as well. I always feel when I'm at press conferences and the word fans come up, I always wonder what ones are we talking about?

“Are we talking about some of those people I meet around my age actually, quite often they say, I've been a Palace supporter for 50 years, I still love coming to Selhurst Park. I don't know what aspirations they have. I think they're probably very happy at the moment because for the last 12 years they've been watching their team play in the Premier League as opposed to when I was a boy watching them play in the fourth division. That's one hell of a jump.