On his post-Liverpool comments…

“I feel it was pretty much a waste of time really, but occasionally maybe there is a feeling in the game about certain subjects that I approached and maybe someday it's got to say something different to the usual mealy-mouth responses.

“But that's the past. I said what I said at the time in the mood I was in at the time and now it’s completely different.

“I don't know whether people listen or not, but I know that Steve Parish had a long conversation with the referee, I think Howard Webb and Andre Marriner, which he found very positive, so that's good. So perhaps it wasn't a waste of time in that respect.

“But in terms of rule changes, I'm not the first coach to say that. I don't know that we are consulted enough when it comes to so-called rule changes and interpretations and until such time as I think we are, there's going to be occasions when outbursts like mine will be happening.

“But I don't believe for one minute that the referees are not trying to work with the other people in the game to get things better. I certainly don't believe that. In fact I have all of sympathy for referees with the rules that are wreaked upon them.

“I think I was talking specifically about decisions and refereeing performances like the one I'd witnessed and VAR performances like I've been witnessing lately. I would certainly miss the football when the day comes [to retire], when I decide that it's no longer for me or I no longer have the opportunity to work at this level.

“I still very much enjoy the daily training sessions, dealing with the players and preparing the matches I don't think will ever change.

“But there are moments like Saturday where in a dark mood you realise that it might not be the real calamity I've always feared it might be because I'll be able to refer back to moments like this and realise that there's plenty of negative stuff to deal with in the game.”

On taking positives from the Liverpool performance…

“I don't think it's a question necessarily needing to take positives. We evaluate every performance in relation to what we've tried to do on the field, how we prepare for it, and how the players have adapted to the task. We were more than happy with that as has been the case in a lot of other games this season.

“In terms of positives... positivity, negativity are two elements of the game where we have to constantly deal with and fight. Unfortunately, positivity is so much easier to find when results are good and points are coming your way so that everything seems to be positive even when the actual situation hasn't been so positive.

“At the moment, we really need some fortune to turn our fortunes around a little bit, but I've not been disappointed particularly with performances in the games we've played so far other than perhaps the Bournemouth one where we think we could have done better.

“But apart from that in most we can find something positive about. Certainly to run Liverpool so close with all the things that happened during the course of the game, I certainly don't think we should be anything other than proud at that performance.”