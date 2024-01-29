But are we going to do it? Well, we'll see tomorrow night. I don't have a crystal ball but I can't tell you if we're going to do it. I think we are and I certainly believe we are, but let's see what the game brings.”

On performances this season…

“I think we've been hit by the loss of some important players which will help us very much in the way that we want to play and try to play. If we were to analyse each game we could look back on one or two that we've lost and say we actually didn't do badly in that game. In fact we were in good moments in the game.

“But the bottom line is this: we are where we are. We are nearer the bottom of the table: 21 points from 21 games isn't the sort of total that we had in our minds and our thoughts at the start of the season, albeit there's been plenty of times where 21 from 21 would have been OK because it keeps you level with the 38 points that keep you in the league.

“But we were hoping to do more than that and as a result we feel that we've slipped below the level we'd like to be at and we've got to get back up to that level. We're not going to do it by trying to feel sorry for ourselves because of injuries we've had to deal with or going back and saying with a bit of luck we've done better there.

“We have got the points we've got. We've got the team we've got which we believe in, myself and the coaching staff. I think they believe in themselves too.