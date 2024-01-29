On Michael Olise…
“He's available to me, but he had a very, very long spell out. He came back and then he's been out for a further three to four weeks with an injury in a similar part of the body, so you can understand that the doctors and the sports scientists are very concerned [as to whether] it is going to be enough this week.
“I understand them too but I also trust Michael and I also trust how he thinks and feels. So I'll speak to him again tomorrow before the game and if he was to assure me: ‘’Don't worry, I can play, I want to play, I want to start’, I would start him.
“But I would also, if he alongside the medical people suggested: ‘Well look it might be a bit soon, I'm not certain that I feel ready for it’, I would respect that too.”