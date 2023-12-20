On the boost of Saturday’s draw at Manchester City…

“I think it's a double one in the sense that I would link that with the Liverpool game as well, where I thought it was a really good performance and certainly a performance which should have given us something to take away from the game.

“But certainly the way the players performed in that game was very consoling and gave us a lot of hope and expectation that we would come out of this bad period as the players come back from injury, and I think the Man City game just confirmed that really.

“Luckily of course, even had we lost that game 2-1, which could have happened, I still would've been feeling pretty good about the way the team is performing, the spirit, the energy, the determination, and not least of all the tactical discipline that we've shown in those two games.”

On facing Brighton & Hove Albion…

“Well, I think every game, especially = home games, has got to be regarded as an opportunity, even if it's Liverpool or Man City you're playing at home.

“But I think Brighton are a really good team. I think they proved last season when they got into Europe. I think the way they've started this season shows that they've carried on from where they've left off, perhaps even improved upon it, so I'm not suggesting that the game against Brighton is an excellent opportunity to win because we know it's going to be very, very difficult to win.

“We'll have to produce the type of performance we've produced in the last two matches, and even that might not be enough, but it's a home game and it comes after two games where we believe that the players have shown a lot of good qualities and we hope if we can bring those qualities to bear again tomorrow night, that will give us a chance – but not more than that.

"It's not a question of, well this is Brighton, it's going to be easy now. I think Brighton, in many ways, are very similar to Manchester City in the way they play.”