For the manager's pre-match team news, including updates on returning international players, please click here.
Roy Hodgson discussed a range of topics with the press ahead of his side's trip to face Luton Town on Saturday, 25th November (15:00 GMT) – check out our round-up of the manager’s key comments below…
On Marc Guéhi’s form for England…
“I think that Marc Guéhi has more than established himself really as a person that Gareth [Southgate] is going to need and will count on going forward.
“There's always going to be competition when you play for England, but the way he's been going recently it might be a question of people having to knock him off his spot rather than him having to knock someone else off their spot.
“There's no reason why he shouldn't be [first-choice centre-back], but a national team coach has probably got more headaches even than a club coach because we have a somewhat more limited number of players to choose from.
“At the moment, the job of England manager has become more difficult than it's been for many years I would think, with the amount of players who are good and doing well and obviously have got the capacity and the talent to play for England.
“So to whittle that down to your first XI must get harder and harder, but we're really pleased with Marc Guéhi. I think that since he came to the club he's just gone from strength to strength, and I'm pretty sure all the things that we appreciate with him and admire about him won't be unnoticed in the England set-up as well.
“We hope he'll stay fit and we wish him well and it'll be up to Gareth to decide what he wants to do, but all Marc can do is to keep being Marc Guéhi in my opinion and to keep fit.”
On Luton Town’s upturn in form…
“I can't say that I've formed an opinion after every game, but I always believed that this Luton Town team would be a very hard nut to crack this season. And certainly the evidence in the last few games has proven that to be 100% the case.
“But they have the backing, if you call it the backing, of all the incredible hardships that Luton have been through in the last 20, 25, 30 years. And in particular, to see a team in 13 years, go from non-league football to the Premier League, having survived all those administrations and being so close to liquidation, as they were on so many occasions…
“I think that gives a club some sort of inner strength and the fans in particular seem to have not only stuck with them, they seem to have also become more resilient and more loyal and more pleased to be a Luton Town supporter than had they just had a much more normal passage through the last 10 years or so.
“We always knew this was going to be one of the toughest games, there's no doubt about that. I've got great respect for the way they play, the way they go about their business, for the job that Rob Edwards has done after leaving Watford after such a short spell. I think it's quite incredible.
“We as a coaching staff are under no illusions about how difficult it's going to be for us to win the game there tomorrow. Our players have got to make certain that they get their heads switched on and not be confused by the fact that we're a little bit higher in the table.
“It doesn't matter where you are in the table when the match starts, it's how you play on the day. We know that if we don't play as well as we can, or should do on the day, then Luton will have a much easier task on their hands than they're perhaps anticipating at the moment.”
On Ebere Eze’s return from injury…
"Well, I thought he was very good against Everton, which was the first full game, I suppose, he played. He's trained very well this week also, so I'm rather hoping that he'll just kick on from there and continue to be the player that we know him to be.
“When he's playing well and when he's in good form, then of course he's a really big piece, if you like, on our chessboard.
“He was out for quite a while. I never know how long it takes – that’s a constant point, if you like, of contention between us coaches and the sports science people.
“The sports science people always seem to think that they need lots of time and lots of games before they get back to where they should be, but I don't necessarily believe that to be true because I just base it on the evidence from the past where I've seen so many players who were important to the team miss games from injury, but as soon as they were fit, go back in the team and do well again.
"I'm expecting that that's what will happen with Eze.”
On the pressures of the Premier League…
“I fear that for a lot of us in the Premier League today, the pressure is coming from the bottom rather than the top. I think there are probably a cluster of clubs that never even contemplate the fact that they might find themselves at the wrong end of the table, and their only thought is: ‘is it going to be Champions League or Europa League or FA Cups?’
“But I think we're in the bigger bunch of clubs that can never take their eye off the ball in that respect. That's why every game becomes so important, every point becomes so important: every point dropped takes you that little bit closer to where you don't want to be.
“With the three-point system, there's a lot more variation than there was in the old one-point, two-point system, because all you need is two wins back-to-back and suddenly you fly past everybody.
“There’s no doubt that most people, I think, would prefer to be at the top fighting for the championship places, but there's no doubt that the pressure as a football manager to get where your club wants you to be, that exists whether you're fighting relegation or fighting for the Champions League.
“I'm pretty sure that from what I've seen of Luton so far, and when we played Burnley and Sheffield United, I was impressed with both of those clubs in the way that they were going about their work and the common sense approach they had, their awareness of what the situation is, and what needs to be done to get a result, which for those clubs will be staying in the league.
“I certainly am in no vastly different position to any of those."