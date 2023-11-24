On Marc Guéhi’s form for England…

“I think that Marc Guéhi has more than established himself really as a person that Gareth [Southgate] is going to need and will count on going forward.

“There's always going to be competition when you play for England, but the way he's been going recently it might be a question of people having to knock him off his spot rather than him having to knock someone else off their spot.

“There's no reason why he shouldn't be [first-choice centre-back], but a national team coach has probably got more headaches even than a club coach because we have a somewhat more limited number of players to choose from.

“At the moment, the job of England manager has become more difficult than it's been for many years I would think, with the amount of players who are good and doing well and obviously have got the capacity and the talent to play for England.

“So to whittle that down to your first XI must get harder and harder, but we're really pleased with Marc Guéhi. I think that since he came to the club he's just gone from strength to strength, and I'm pretty sure all the things that we appreciate with him and admire about him won't be unnoticed in the England set-up as well.

“We hope he'll stay fit and we wish him well and it'll be up to Gareth to decide what he wants to do, but all Marc can do is to keep being Marc Guéhi in my opinion and to keep fit.”