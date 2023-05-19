“I’m not sure you can ever be sure, but it is not looking that way I’m afraid,” Hodgson said at his pre-match press conference. “The injury seems to be more serious than we would like it to be, so I fear he is not likely to play again this season – but we can only hope.
“It’s a proper strain he’s got, and that normally doesn’t clear up in two weeks time. It takes a little bit longer than that. This game on Saturday, and the one in eight days time, will be too soon.”
Hodgson confirmed that Palace would also be without Jeff Schlupp due to a ‘personal issue’.