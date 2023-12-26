Ahead of the Eagles' trip to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday (27th, 19:30 GMT kick-off), read on below to find out what the manager had to say about the game, early team news, and several key figures in his squad...

On team news ahead of Chelsea…

“I don’t know [at this stage].

"[Sam] Johnstone I'm sure won't be [available]. [Odsonne] Edouard would have to surprise me – it doesn't look like that’s the situation at the moment.

“But to be fair, in those areas at the moment, we're doing well enough. The boys have come in and played in place of them and are doing well enough.

"I don't think there would be any reason for me to bemoan the fact they [Johnstone and Edouard] are not there, because if they were there, that might mean that [Dean] Henderson and [Jean-Philippe] Mateta didn't play. At the moment, those two fully deserve to play.

“Having said that, I'd be very delighted to get them back – the sooner the better. But I don't see that.

“[Cheick] Doucouré, of course, absolutely not. There's no chance of getting [Rob] Holding back or [Jesurun] Rak-Sakyi back, but our squad is looking a little bit more like it should do now anyway, because [with] another three or four days of training Eberechi Eze will be closer, if you like, to his true form, and then by the time we play Brentford even more so.”