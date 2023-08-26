Palace struggled to match Brentford in the first-half and fell behind to Kevin Schade’s individual moment of brilliance but, pushing high up the pitch during the second period – and with Andersen seeing plenty of the ball in the opposition half – claimed a well-earned point when the defender prodded in a loose ball from a narrow angle.

Hodgson explained: “I thought Joachim Andersen was the outstanding player on our team and maybe the outstanding player on the field today.

“I thought he was a colossus today. He won every header at both ends of the field. He won every challenge he went into. He was a leader figure. He drove the team forward and wasn’t afraid to come more than midway in the opponents’ half, as we saw.

“He was playing balls and spraying it around from about 20 or 25 yards from goal. That was a great responsibility he took there, and it was only fitting he was the one that got the goal, albeit it wasn’t a classic!

“We work on corner runs, but not normally with our centre-backs! The goal, if we were to get an equaliser in the second-half, was going to come about in that way.

“They’d accepted we were moving the ball around much better in midfield and having a bigger share of ball possession. They were dropping around their penalty area, and denying us clear spaces in their area, so something like that was probably going to decide it for us – a cross, or the header which almost bounced for Jordan Aye.. that was going to be the type of equalising goal we were going to get.”

After a first defeat of the season against Arsenal on Monday night and a difficult first-half today, Hodgson was pleased by his side’s overall response.

The manager said: “It was quite important to bounce back in some way today. In the first-half I thought we were a little bit flat.

“I don’t think we were anything like we’ve been, but the coaching staff, in discussions with the video scout during the game, hit upon a better system of play in the second-half which gave us more chance to give the players more freedom.

“[Ebere Eze] was playing in the first-half in the nebulous role behind the front player. We played much more of a classic 4-3-3 in the second-half, which is what we used in the latter half of last year, where we thought the players were more comfortable at this moment in time against an opposition like today.

“I think that helped everybody and also helped us in the sense we had ready-made people to go in those positions if we made substitutions.

“I think what Brentford do, they do extremely well. They were very good in the first-half in particular today. They are a good side who play a brand of football they’ve really mastered and brought to a high level, and they match that with quite incredible physicality. They have a lot of players who run a lot, are very fast and are physically strong.

“In the second-half we came to terms much better with the game, and our performance was a good one and merited the fact we got a point.

“It wasn’t a 5-4 game but for people who watch football every week and understand how difficult it is to produce those type of performances, they’ll appreciate there was a lot to admire out there.”