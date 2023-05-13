Despite the Eagles’ Premier League status being mathematically secure ahead of kick-off, their performance was one of collective desire, diligence and – in the important moments – sheer quality, as Ebere Eze’s superb brace swept the Cherries aside.

Hodgson reflected at full-time: “I’m very pleased. I thought it was an excellent performance from the team.

“At this stage of the season, this time of year, you’re never quite sure whether the players are going to find that inner motivation. I always believed they could and they would, but to do it in such a dominant fashion as they did this afternoon is obviously very rewarding for them, but also for us as a coaching staff. We were delighted to see it.

“Both goals were excellent in the build-up, especially the first, which involved even more passes, but the second – with that incredible cross-field pass from Michael Olise and the wonderful shot [from Eze]…

“I thought there were so many occasions when the quality of our attacking play led to chances and quite clear goal opportunities, we just weren’t quite able to find that final touch or final ball. We were so close on so many occasions. It’s as dominant a home performance as I’ve seen since the Leicester City game.

“If there were any doubts today, these players, with that performance, blew them out of the water.”

On Eze, who scored his ninth and tenth goals of a brilliant campaign, Hodgson added: “We work with him to try to use his talents to the full, and get him into positions where he can really help us with the skill that he has.

“We work on the training field with him on his role as an individual, but more importantly his role in the team, and what we want to see from him. It’s not a question of talking – it’s a question of showing and explaining where we think he will help us best, and he’s been very quick to latch onto that and understand those things.”

The only worrying sight for Palace fans was the departure of Wilfried Zaha early in the second-half with an injury.

Hodgson noted: “I don’t know [more about his injury]. Obviously, you always worry when players pull up like he did – there’ll obviously be a scan.

“We can only hope it’s one of those injuries which doesn’t keep him out for two weeks, but I couldn’t say at this moment in time.”

Palace’s win saw them move level on points with 11th-placed Chelsea, albeit having played one Premier League game more than the Blues.

Reflecting on his five wins from eight games in charge since returning, Hodgson smiled: “I’m delighted, of course. I’m delighted for the club and delighted for the players, because for them to show their true ability as they’ve done in these last eight games, that’s magnificent.

“Of course, I’m happy I’ve enjoyed it so much and Ray [Lewington] has enjoyed it so much. We’ve enjoyed working with Paddy [McCarthy] and Dean [Kiely] again. It’s been a really pleasant time and luckily we can look back on it as well as a successful time, because we came in to make sure we didn’t sink further down and get relegated.

“We’ve actually ended up being quite comfortably in 12th place, playing some good football along the way.”