Jeff Schlupp and Tyrick Mitchell scored to lift the Eagles into the top-half, while Ebere Eze made his return from injury on a positive afternoon for the club.

“I think we can play better than we actually did,” said Hodgson after the game. “So when [one] calls it the ideal away performance, I thought when we did win the ball back, we sometimes surrendered it a little bit more cheaply than we needed to because we have a lot of good quality players on our team.

“Normally, if we get hold of the ball, I would have expected a little bit more from us. I thought Burnley were good, I thought they put us under a lot of pressure. So, I thought it was an outstanding defensive performance throughout.

“And I thought towards the end of the game as well, the game management was quite good. So, I'm certainly not apologizing for coming away with three points.

“I'm grateful for your sense of a perfect away performance. But I hope I'm not being too harsh on myself if [I think] we can do even better, especially on the ball, than we did today.

“But credit to Burnley, to be fair, they worked very, very hard. They got around the ball the way they could, and they didn't give us much time. So, it wasn't just purely us, it was a combination of their good defending and our sometimes a little bit of profligacy with the ball at our feet."

Having praised Jordan Ayew upon the announcement of his new contract during midweek, Hodgson was delighted with the work the Palace winger showed for his assist for the opening goal.

“We did realize that they are very good at playing out from the back,” Hodgson said of the game-plan. “They do it well, but occasionally they are going to take the odd chance or two.

“We hoped that maybe we could punish one of the moments, perhaps when they didn't get it quite right. Jordan chose his time perfectly, won the ball, his cross was good, and Jeffrey Schlupp made up an enormous amount of ground to slide the ball in the goal.