The manager was delighted with his side’s attacking display at Selhurst Park as goals from Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp and Eberechi Eze warranted a thrilling 4-3 win over their east London rivals.

The victory puts Palace onto the 40-point mark and into 11th in the Premier League table, with Hodgson telling BBC Sport: “We, quite frankly. were looking at two of the last three games being in the relegation battle. We aren’t in it anymore, as they’re no longer games that we would need to produce something to stay up.

“Now it’s up to the players. We're going to keep working as staff, so it will be up to them to see if they can keep producing the performances they have in their last six [games].

“It was a wonderful first-half from our point of view. We played really well, did all the things we hoped we could do, and our quality players produced.

“Credit to West Ham to keep coming down from two goals behind. They’ve had a hectic schedule and it was incredible what they were able to do from set-pieces, keeping the game alive.”

Hodgson added of his attacking players: “Sometimes there’s one or two too many flicks, but they were good today.

“The goals we scored today were good goals. We kept sustaining attacks and then winning the ball back so well when they cleared it.

“If you’re going to become a good attacking team, you work and get the patterns of play how you want, but without the quality of the players nobody notices it.

“The way we’ve worked here is exactly the same as we did four years ago, but now the club is set up with a more potent set-up than before.”