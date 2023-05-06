"I thought our performance throughout was very satisfying,” Hodgson said after the game. “I thought we controlled the game for large periods. They defended their box well. I think on another day we would have come away with something.

"This is Tottenham, it's a team that put together by hundreds of millions of pounds and the England captain single-handedly won the match today. We're not playing West Ham, Leeds or any of the other sides we beat.

“In normal circumstances I'd expect Tottenham to win this game comfortably, but that hasn't happened.”

Hodgson, who handed Kane his international debut during his time as England manager, says one moment of individual brilliance proved the difference.

“[Kane] always scored in my four years previously at Palace,” the manager said. “[He is] a real talent of a goal from a transitional situation.

“The way he got the ball and volleyed it into that space. We know how good he is in the air and he showed it again. His moment of brilliance won the game. He's a fine player. What he has done for this club has been enormous.

“Since he made his debut for England when we were with the England team he has gone from strength to strength. He is still a young man and I'm pretty certain Alan [Shearer] needs to be concerned because Harry will be breathing down his neck."