“The thing that disappointed me at the end of my time at Crystal Palace was the amount of matches we had to play behind closed doors,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “I missed the crowd; I missed the atmosphere – I missed the feeling. We lost a little bit of what Crystal Palace in the Premier League had been for me in the first two or three years.

“[Returning to the club] has been very enjoyable. What has been enjoyable apart from results – which of course are always the biggest factor – has been the daily work, coming in and working with this group of players.

“It has been thoroughly enjoyable and I'm just hoping in these last three games nothing will happen which will in any way tinge this enjoyment with any disappointment. I don’t see any signs of players wanting to let up in any way, so I am not fearful of that in any shape or form.

“If we could finish the season well in terms of results and performances, it will have been a wonderful sojourn here.”

With Academy graduate Tyrick Mitchell – who was handed his Palace debut by Hodgson in 2020 – making his 100th first-team appearance at Spurs, Hodgson says the club are looking to make full use of their considerable young talent in the future.

“[Tyrick’s] pathway was very similar to Aaron Wan-Bissaka,” he explained. “We saw these young lads playing for Under-23s as it was then, who are now over at the Academy. We saw them a lot closer in those days because they trained here as well and we used to play the reserve team matches on the pitch here.

“We would see quite a few of the games. We invited first Aaron to train with us; it went very well and he got sold on. Just at the time he was being sold on, Tyrick Mitchell emerged, so he came and joined us. We found another good full-back.

“We had him up training with us as an understudy to Patrick van Aanholt without getting a game in the team, and we saw then that this lad had a lot of talent, that he could go a long way and that is what he has done – even to the extent that he got a call-up for England, which he must be very proud of and we at the football club are very proud of.