Following back-to-back wins upon his return, the Eagles sit 12th in the table on 33 points – six above the relegation zone, and with a considerably healthier goal difference than many of the sides in the bottom half of the table.

But Hodgson feels that, rather than getting too far ahead of themselves ahead of Saturday’s trip to bottom-of-the-table Southampton, Palace’s ambitions must first be to secure their Premier League status.

The manager said at his pre-match press conference: “In recent years in the Premier League, with the competitive league that it is, 40 points has generally proven enough.

“I see no reason to lower that [bar] and furthermore, if we can keep playing and getting wins and draws in the coming matches, I wouldn’t be afraid to raise the bar for this team and this squad.

“First, we’ve got to get to a position where we feel pretty comfortable and if we can get to that, we can raise the barrier and have a go at catching somebody.”

Central to the impressive wins of late against Leicester City and Leeds United has been playmaker Eberechi Eze, who has recorded an assist and a goal in his last two outings.

Hodgson noted: “We brought him in during my [first] time [at the club] and were very pleased to do so. He was going to be the start of a rejuvenation of the team which, in actual fact, duly took place. The club invested in some very good young players.

“We believe very strongly in him. I thought he was improving and coming very much to terms with Premier League football already after that five or six months when he had that terrible Achilles injury – and that’s a hard one to get over – but I think he’s done very well.

“I see certainly now the player that Dougie [Freedman, Sporting Director] and I were able to identify – the talent, the skill level, the general ability, and the belief also that, coming from the Championship, it wouldn’t take that long to produce the same level of football in the Premier League.

“I think there’s the capacity within him, and the ability he possesses, for there to be more to come. We’ll do our best here to give him the platform, but that’s all we can do. He’s the one who’s got to produce that level or, at the moment I would say, maintain that level.

“As far as I’m concerned, players of his type will always be watched by members of the England staff, because when you have players with some exceptional ability you always hope they will blossom and get more experienced.

“Maybe within the last eight games, if he can keep the form up, someone from England will give him the opportunity to show what he can do on a bigger stage, just like they have with Marc Guéhi.”