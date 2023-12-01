On whether he will seek midfield reinforcements in the January transfer window…

“That is a question for the club, of course, for [Chairman] Steve Parish and [Sporting Director] Dougie Freeman, first of all.

“But there's no doubt that they are on my side in that respect as well, in the sense that we do think we could do with some replacements and reinforcements in certain positions in the team.

"And, of course, now with the injury [to Cheick Doucouré] that's befallen us, that central midfield position becomes a priority for us.”

On one win in six for Palace, prior to Sunday’s game at London Stadium…

“It’s not very good, there’s no doubt about that. One win in six says it all. We started well, but one win in six…

“To be fair, two of those games, Newcastle and Tottenham, are tough games to get results from. But in the last four games we'd have liked to have got better results than we've done and it's a little reminder for us, really, that this is a very tough league.

“It’s so easy to go from feeling that things are going very well for you to suddenly realising, looking at the table and the points that we are gleaning from matches, it is not very good at all.

“But each game has its own story, that's the thing. It's not quite as simplistic as if you win, you are good and if you lose, you are bad. If I analyse each and every one of the games, I can find things to talk about which would mitigate the defeat or I might even find a way of suggesting that the team played well enough, but it just wasn't our day on that day.

“The bottom line is that to stay in this league, you need to start winning games and with a very difficult fixture list in front of us in December, we've got to hunker down and accept that this is going to be a tough battle for us and we've got to start thinking very carefully about what we can do in each game to get something from the game to keep us in a reasonable position in the league.”