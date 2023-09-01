On the transfer window…

“The good thing for us in this transfer window is that we’ve kept the team I was hoping to work with again when I returned to the club.

“At one stage, with Michael Olise, that looked like it might not be a possibility, but of course with the number of clubs who have circled around some of the other very good players we’ve had, for me, the best thing about this transfer window is that we still have the team I came here to work with.

“The club is always open to improvements and [Chairman] Steve [Parish] and Doug [Freedman] are still working at this moment to see if there are players we can bring in who can improve this team and make us even more exciting, because we’re not top-heavy in terms of our squad.

“But if nothing happens and, at the end of the transfer window, the Chairman says ‘the other options we were perhaps pursuing did not work out’, I still think we’ll have a very good squad with the players we’ve got, adding in Jefferson Lerma, Dean Henderson and Matheus França.

“We did our business with Lerma and França fairly early on. Even Henderson has been under discussion and I’ve always been led to believe an agreement would hopefully be reached with Manchester United. In fact, I’ve been fairly serene in this transfer window because I think we do have a good squad.

“The squad is more than good enough to get us where we would like to be. Of course, one never turns down more players who can improve the squad even more, but they’re not easy to find and I am more than satisfied that Steve Parish and Doug Freedman, who are the main protagonists in that area, are doing their level best to see if there’s anyone out there who could make us even stronger.

“If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen, and I’d be more than happy to work with the squad we have.”