The Eagles face a quick turnaround from Saturday’s 0-0 draw at home to Everton, with an away game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening and an early kick-off at the weekend at home to West Ham United.

Both Zaha and Clyne are unlikely to feature in the former as they step up their respective recoveries from injury, but may yet return for the latter, the Palace manager explained.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Wolves, Hodgson noted: "Everyone came through the game on Saturday well, and we don't have any new injuries to report.

"We're hoping at some stage during the week both Wilf and Nathaniel Clyne will be able to join us as well, so in that respect, the squad is looking quite healthy.

“I don’t know if it's going to be likely [they're available] for West Ham, but at least it's going to be good to see them back in training during the course of the week. There was never any question they would be considered for tomorrow night's game.

“Every coach really is looking for players in his team that are going to produce something extra special which, even when the opponents are very well organised, they can’t deal with.

“I don’t think Wilf is the only player of that type that we have – we have others which is fortunate – but in a game like the one on Saturday, where Everton were well organised and very committed, you know those opportunities are going to be few and far between.

“We are going to be happy when he returns. We still think, in these final games of the season, if we want to finish as we’d like to finish he’s going to play an important part. I can only hope he gets fit sooner rather than later.

“It’ll be nice to see him back in training this week, even though we don’t know yet how fully fit he will be.”