The Eagles travel to St Mary’s Stadium off the back of impressive back-to-back wins over Leicester City and Leeds United in recent weeks.

Johnstone, who made his Premier League debut for Palace in the latter, told London News Online: “It [Sunday] was a big game – Leeds is never an easy place to come. We were under it a bit in the first half but we found our rhythm in the second half and we were unbelievable going forward.

“It was a great win for the boys and the club. I had a wait to get the game. It probably couldn’t have gone any better. There were some really important saves in the first half and a win.

“It would be nice to get a run of games. We will see what happens. When I’m playing, I just want to do my best for the club and get some points on the board.

“We have a good team. We need to keep playing as we did in the second half against Leeds and take that into each game.

"There are not many games left – we need to make them count.”

With Vicente Guaita confirmed to be injured for Saturday’s game, Johnstone could once again start between the posts for Palace.

The England international praised the Eagles’ form under new manager Roy Hodgson, noting: “A lot of the lads know Hodgson from previous times – he has just freshened us up and kicked the lads into gear a little bit.

“We look a bit more solid as a base, and going forward, we’re dangerous – which we knew anyway.

“He [Hodgson] been great since he came in. He’s a really good coach and a really great man, along with his staff.”